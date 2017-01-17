Recent news:

Turkish cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan

Catrin Shi 16 January 2017

An estimated 37 people lost their lives after a Turkish cargo jet crashed in a village in Kyrgyzstan earlier this morning, according to reports.

The Boeing 747 TC-MCL aircraft, operated by ACT Airlines, was scheduled to make a stopover at Manas Airport en route to Istanbul from Hong Kong, but crashed in a village near the airport after an attempt to land in dense fog, according to BBC News.

Flight TK6491 came down shortly after 07:30 local time in the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership