17 January 2017

Turkish cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan

Catrin Shi 16 January 2017

An estimated 37 people lost their lives after a Turkish cargo jet crashed in a village in Kyrgyzstan earlier this morning, according to reports.

The Boeing 747 TC-MCL aircraft, operated by ACT Airlines, was scheduled to make a stopover at Manas Airport en route to Istanbul from Hong Kong, but crashed in a village near the airport after an attempt to land in dense fog, according to BBC News.

Flight TK6491 came down shortly after 07:30 local time in the...

