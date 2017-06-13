Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Search archive

TT Club underwriting profit falls as claims rise

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

UK-based marine mutual carrier TT Club grew its top line by 3.3 percent in 2016, while underwriting profitability dwindled.

Gross earned premiums increased by $5.8mn from the previous year to $177.8mn.

However, TT Club reported a 95.3 percent combined ratio, up from 94.4 percent in 2015.

Gross paid claims were $108.6mn last year. That was higher than the $90.0mn it reported in 2015, when the insurance market was hit by the devastating explosion in the Chinese port city of Tianjin...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π