Recent news:

TT Club underwriting profit falls as claims rise

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

UK-based marine mutual carrier TT Club grew its top line by 3.3 percent in 2016, while underwriting profitability dwindled.

Gross earned premiums increased by $5.8mn from the previous year to $177.8mn.

However, TT Club reported a 95.3 percent combined ratio, up from 94.4 percent in 2015.

Gross paid claims were $108.6mn last year. That was higher than the $90.0mn it reported in 2015, when the insurance market was hit by the devastating explosion in the Chinese port city of Tianjin...

