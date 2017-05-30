Recent news:

TSR raises prediction for US storm season to average

Lucy Jones 30 May 2017

Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) has upgraded its expectations for the forthcoming US hurricane season and is now forecasting activity will be roughly in line with both the 2007-2016 norm and the long-term average.



TSR is now forecasting six hurricanes of which three are expected to be category 3-5, up from their April prediction of four hurricanes of which two would be category 3-5.



There is a 40 percent probability that the 2017 USA landfalling Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index will...

