TSR raises prediction for US storm season to average

Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) has upgraded its expectations for the
forthcoming US hurricane season and is now forecasting activity
will be roughly in line with both the 2007-2016 norm and the
long-term average.
TSR is now forecasting six hurricanes of which three are
expected to be category 3-5, up from their April prediction of four
hurricanes of which two would be category 3-5.
There is a 40 percent probability that the 2017 USA landfalling Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index will...
