Recent news:

Tryg to acquire Alka Forsikring in $1.3bn deal

Bernard Goyder 4 December 2017

Danish insurer Tryg is to buy private lines-focused peer Alka Forsikring for 8.2bn Danish kroner ($1.3bn) in a deal which will give the acquirer more than a fifth of the local market.

Excluding excess capital at Alka, Tryg said the deal values its union-owned target at 5.7bn kroner.

Tryg described Alka as having a "best in class" financial profile, noting that the carrier's five-year average combined ratio is 84 percent.

Tryg CEO Morten Hübbe said: "We are very satisfied with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership