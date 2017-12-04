Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

Search archive

Tryg to acquire Alka Forsikring in $1.3bn deal

Bernard Goyder 4 December 2017

Danish insurer Tryg is to buy private lines-focused peer Alka Forsikring for 8.2bn Danish kroner ($1.3bn) in a deal which will give the acquirer more than a fifth of the local market.

Excluding excess capital at Alka, Tryg said the deal values its union-owned target at 5.7bn kroner.

Tryg described Alka as having a "best in class" financial profile, noting that the carrier's five-year average combined ratio is 84 percent.

Tryg CEO Morten Hübbe said: "We are very satisfied with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π