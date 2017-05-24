Recent news:

Trustees call for lower trigger on $1bn FHCF treaty

Fiona Robertson 24 May 2017

Trustees at the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) have expressed an interest in lowering the reinsurance trigger for the renewal of its $1bn catastrophe reinsurance programme.

The fund's communications director said that FHCF executive director Ash Williams had told a meeting of the trustees yesterday that he would "go into the [reinsurance] market and report back once a final agreement, if any, was made".

Williams had presented several options for renewing the cat fund's reinsurance programme to the trustees, as...

