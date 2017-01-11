Recent news:

Trust Re receives $50mn capital boost

Bernard Goyder 10 January 2017

Bahrain-based reinsurer Trust Re has received a $50mn capital injection as it expands its emerging market operations.

Group chief executive Fadi Abu Nahl said today that the company was looking to expand, either by setting up new operations around the world or through acquisitions.

Trust Re said its issued and paid up capital allocation had increased from $200mn to $250mn, and that its authorised capital level - the ceiling on potential investment - had increased from $200mn to $500mn.

Trust...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership