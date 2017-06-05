Recent news:

Trust Re appoints brace of non-execs

Charlie Thomas 5 June 2017

Trust Re has appointed Fetooh Al Zayani and Kai-Uwe Schanz as independent non-executive directors each for a full three-year term, the carrier announced today.

Al Zayani, a Bahraini national, has worked for 36 years in executive management, underwriting and business development in the regional and international (re)insurance industry.

This includes leading roles at regulatory and development authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council region such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and Qatar Financial Centre Authority, where she was one of...

