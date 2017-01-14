Recent news:

Trundle swaps AIG aviation for Starr

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 13 January 2017



AIG's top airline underwriter Andy Trundle has left the company to take up a senior aviation underwriting role at Starr, The Insurance Insider understands.

Trundle had risen up the ranks of AIG's aviation team, and until his resignation he served as head of underwriting for aviation and vice president of airline underwriting at the carrier.

The move comes two months after this publication revealed former senior Aon Benfield broker David Bell was set to join AIG as the carrier's global...

