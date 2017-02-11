Recent news:

Trumps regulatory rollback to affect D&O market

Dan Ascher 10 February 2017

The new US president's disdain for burdensome financial regulation could drive down rates for directors' and officers' (D&O) insurance as the potential for losses in the line falls.

A number of proposed policies and executive orders announced by Donald Trump are expected to limit the reach of regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Speaking on a panel at the Professional Lines Underwriting Society's annual D&O Symposium in New York, Willis Towers Watson's financial institutions leader Allison Barrett indicated the overhaul could have an impact on rates.

She suggested that a reduction in regulatory constraints would reduce the exposure faced by D&O carriers.

"One of the primary drivers of claims is obviously regulatory investigations and proceedings. Perhaps there will be fewer and perhaps our clients should be paying less in premium," the executive said.

But Axis executive vice president Timothy Braun questioned whether a rolling back of regulation would change the behaviour of insureds.

He asked: "When the proctor leaves the room, do you start cheating?"

"I would argue that our good clients will stay in line, regardless of whether the laws or the rules are out there."

Fred Cooper, who heads Endurance's financial institution practice, said that rather than lowering prices in response to the reduced exposure, brokers could push for broader terms.

But Lockton's director of financial services Thomas Wronski warned that expanding terms could have unexpected consequences.

"Prices are going down a little bit but the coverage is getting incredibly broad," he said. "And on one hand that's a good thing because clients are getting a little more certainty about what their coverage is going to be.

"On the other hand, a handful of very large claims is having an impact on the majority of the rest of the industry who may not be bad actors, who may not have claims."