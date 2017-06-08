Recent news:

Trumps election spiked 3 insurance deals: JP Morgan

Dan Ascher and Iulia Ciutina 7 June 2017

Donald Trump's election as president of the US had an immediate chilling effect on merger and acquisition activity in the insurance sector, according to JP Morgan banker John Purcell.

The executive, who heads up the New York investment bank's insurance practice in North America, said that three deals fell apart within a few weeks of the November election.

"Personally I've had three M&A deals die since Trump was elected," he said, explaining that one of those was an inversion transaction...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership