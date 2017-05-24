Recent news:

Trumps crop insurance subsidy cut ignites criticism

Ted Bunker 24 May 2017

Farmers and crop insurers came out swinging against a proposed 36 percent cut in federal crop insurance subsidies under President Donald Trump's first spending plan, sent to Congress on Monday.

The proposal would bar the subsidies, which in some cases have topped $1mn, to farmers with gross income of $500,000 or more, and cap the amount of premium aid at $40,000 per farmer, according to summary budget documents from the US Department of Agriculture. The USDA manages the crop insurance...

