Recent news:

Trump orders first step toward Dodd-Frank overhaul

Ted Bunker 3 February 2017

A financial regulation rollback began in Washington today as President Donald Trump ordered a detailed review of the 2010 law that created the Federal Insurance Office as well as agencies designed to rein in Wall Street and prevent another financial crisis.

"We're going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank," Trump said about the law in comments to reporters at the White House on 30 January as he signed an order mandating a different regulatory overhaul. "Dodd-Frank is a...

