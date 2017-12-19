Recent news:

Trubshaw tops Gracechurch underwriter rankings for 2017

Charlie Thomas 19 December 2017

Managing Agency Partners' founding partner and reinsurance specialist Richard Trubshaw has topped Gracechurch's ranking of London's leading underwriters for the second year running.

The 2017 ranking was calculated from a survey of almost 1,500 individual underwriters and brokers. More than 70 percent of the rankings were validated by the CEO or chief underwriting officer of the companies they work for.

This compares with some 575 brokers and underwriters surveyed in 2016.

The full report, which will be released in mid-January,...

