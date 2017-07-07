Recent news:

Trov secures licenses in almost half of US states

Dan Ascher 7 July 2017

InsurTech startup Trov says it has won approval from 23 state regulators across America as it gears up to launch in the country later this year.

The carrier, which describes itself as the world's "first on-demand insurance platform for single items" is already up and running in the UK and Australia.

It is now targeting the US, which is the world's largest insurance market. The company, based about 23 miles east of San Francisco in Danville, appears to have global...

