Recent news:

Trov joins Googles Waymo to cover self-driving cars

John Hewitt Jones 19 December 2017

InsurTech startup broker Trov has partnered with Google's self-driving technology unit Waymo to provide insurance backed by a Munich Re affiliate for fully automated cars.

Trov will develop trip-based coverage for insureds in tandem with the autonomous vehicle unit of Google parent Alphabet. Waymo plans to begin a commercial autonomous ride-hailing service in Phoenix next year.

The broker based in the San Francisco suburb of Danville has agreed to work with Waymo on providing policies that fit alongside the new...

