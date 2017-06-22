Recent news:

Trisura spun off as listed Canadian insurer

Ted Bunker 22 June 2017

Trisura Group has completed its estimated $110mn spinoff from Brookfield Asset Management, an alternative investment manager and private equity investor in Toronto that distributed its controlling interest in the Canadian specialty carrier to holders of certain classes of Brookfield stock.

The business is led by CEO Greg Morrison and has operating units that focus on surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance.

The group has been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a when-issued basis under the symbol TSU...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership