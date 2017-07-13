Recent news:

Trisura secures specialty licence from Oklahoma regulator

Matthew Neill 13 July 2017

Canadian carrier Trisura Group has received a licence to write specialty business from the Oklahoma Insurance Department, weeks after completing a $110mn spin-off from controlling shareholder Brookfield Asset Management.

In a statement released late yesterday, the company said it would now seek a rating from AM Best and begin writing business in the US.

Trisura writes surety, risk solution and corporate (re)insurance business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The carrier, led by CEO Greg Morrison, completed its...

