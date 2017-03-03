Recent news:

Trio exits Sirius International property D&F team

Catrin Shi 3 March 2017

Sirius International has terminated the contracts of three of its property direct and facultative (D&F) underwriters due to "fundamental differences" within the team, The Insurance Insider understands.

Underwriters Ian Haslam, Scott Goozee and Cathy Sethi left Syndicate 1945 in February, less than two years after the trio joined the company from Montpelier Re.

In a statement to this publication, Sirius International CEO Monica Cramer Manhem said: "On Wednesday 22 February, Sirius took the difficult decision to terminate the contracts of...

