Recent news:

Travelers to acquire Simply Business

Charlie Thomas 13 March 2017

US insurance giant Travelers has agreed to acquire UK SME insurance broker Simply Business for $490mn ($598.8mn), the carrier announced today.

Travelers will buy the business from Aquiline Capital Partners. The private equity house took ownership of the intermediary in April 2016.

Travelers plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of debt and internal resources.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected...

