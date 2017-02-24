Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 February 2017

Travelers threat forces Brolly to change logo

Charlie Thomas 24 February 2017

Start-up InsurTech firm Brolly is crowdsourcing a new logo following a legal threat about its original red umbrella motif.

Sources told The Insurance Insider that the lawsuit stems from US insurance giant Travelers, which has a history of taking companies that use an umbrella in their logo to court in order to protect its own well-known brand.

Brolly, which describes itself as an app-based insurance concierge service, has taken to social media to ask the public and its customers to...

