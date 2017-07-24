Recent news:

Travelers targets Singapore InsurTech over logo

Matthew Neill 24 July 2017

Travelers has launched legal action against Singapore-based InsurTech start-up PolicyPal over the company's use of an umbrella for its logo, in at least the second such case brought by the US carrier this year.

PolicyPal's logo features a green umbrella set at a 45-degree angle, while Travelers' long-standing emblem is a red vertically placed umbrella.

The start-up has launched a competition to design its new logo, with entries due before 31 July.

In a statement announcing the competition, PolicyPal said:...

