Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 July 2017

Search archive

Travelers targets Singapore InsurTech over logo

Matthew Neill 24 July 2017

Travelers has launched legal action against Singapore-based InsurTech start-up PolicyPal over the company's use of an umbrella for its logo, in at least the second such case brought by the US carrier this year.

PolicyPal's logo features a green umbrella set at a 45-degree angle, while Travelers' long-standing emblem is a red vertically placed umbrella.

The start-up has launched a competition to design its new logo, with entries due before 31 July.

In a statement announcing the competition, PolicyPal said:...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π