Recent news:

Travelers Syndicate A&H head dies

Charlie Thomas 28 June 2017

Clive Hatto, head of accident and health (A&H) at Travelers Syndicate 5000, has died.

Hatto, 49, had been head of A&H at the syndicate for almost four years, having moved across from Alterra in 2013.

Prior to his time there, he was a senior class underwriter of A&H at the Catlin Syndicate for nearly three years, and a class underwriter for the Wellington Syndicate 2020. He also worked for Duncanson & Holt, Cigna and Private Patients Plan.

A spokesman for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership