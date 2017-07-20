Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 July 2017

Search archive

Travelers misses consensus as weather losses bite

Matthew Neill 20 July 2017

US bellwether carrier Travelers undershot analyst predictions in the second quarter as operating profit per share dropped to $1.92 against consensus expectations of $2.11.

Operating, or core, earnings per share were 13 percent lower than the $2.20 reported in Q2 2016, while overall core income fell 16 percent year-on-year to $543mn.

Travelers shares were trading down 1.15 percent pre-market at $126.46 as of 07:30 New York time.

The company said catastrophe losses had dealt a hit of $0.93 per share...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π