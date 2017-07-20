Recent news:

Travelers misses consensus as weather losses bite

Matthew Neill 20 July 2017

US bellwether carrier Travelers undershot analyst predictions in the second quarter as operating profit per share dropped to $1.92 against consensus expectations of $2.11.

Operating, or core, earnings per share were 13 percent lower than the $2.20 reported in Q2 2016, while overall core income fell 16 percent year-on-year to $543mn.

Travelers shares were trading down 1.15 percent pre-market at $126.46 as of 07:30 New York time.

The company said catastrophe losses had dealt a hit of $0.93 per share...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership