Recent news:

Travelers falls after Morgan Stanley underweight recommendation

Laura Board 5 January 2017

Shares in Travelers fell during trading in New York today after Morgan Stanley downgraded its view on the stock to underweight.

In Morgan Stanley's 2017 P&C outlook, analysts at the bank cut their recommendation on Travelers from equal weight to underweight, citing "concerns on lower reserve releases, auto margin pressure, and premium valuation".

They maintained their price target for the stock at $110, which is 9 percent lower than the carrier's $120.25 closing price yesterday.

Travelers shares were down 1.95...

