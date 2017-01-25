Recent news:

Travelers details auto headwinds in Q4 results

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Travelers opened the earnings season for property and casualty insurers by reporting some record numbers, leavened by a persistent headwind from personal auto coverage that led at least one analyst to cut his 2017 earnings forecast.

Analysts peppered executives at the Hartford, Connecticut-based P&C giant with questions about the problems in the auto lines which bit into the insurer's third-quarter results as well.

"We're clearly disappointed by the underwriting results" in the auto segment, CEO Alan Schnitzer said on a...

