25 January 2017

Travelers details auto headwinds in Q4 results

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Travelers opened the earnings season for property and casualty insurers by reporting some record numbers, leavened by a persistent headwind from personal auto coverage that led at least one analyst to cut his 2017 earnings forecast.

Analysts peppered executives at the Hartford, Connecticut-based P&C giant with questions about the problems in the auto lines which bit into the insurer's third-quarter results as well.

"We're clearly disappointed by the underwriting results" in the auto segment, CEO Alan Schnitzer said on a...

