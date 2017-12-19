Recent news:

Travelers chooses Dublin for post-Brexit EU base

Catrin Shi 19 December 2017

Travelers is applying to the Central Bank of Ireland for permission to establish an insurance subsidiary in the country.

The Dublin hub will enable the company to continue trading with the EU after the UK exits the bloc, the firm said.

Travelers joins Everest Re, XL Catlin, Beazley, Chaucer and protection and indemnity clubs North P&I Club and The Standard Club in selecting Dublin for its post-Brexit EU base.

The proposed plan will not affect Travelers' UK-based general insurance business...

