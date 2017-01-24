Recent news:

Travelers beats consensus estimates by 16%

Charlie Thomas 24 January 2017

Travelers comfortably beat analysts' fourth earnings per share estimates as higher investment income and proceeds from a one-off reinsurance dispute settlement boosted the bottom line.

However, there was negative news on the firm's auto book, where unfavourable prior-year development forced Travelers to strengthen overall reserves in its personal insurance segment by $45mn.

The trend on rate movements was modestly positive, but such increases continued to lag behind loss-cost inflation, eroding the future profitability of the business.

Operating income rose by...

