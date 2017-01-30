Recent news:

Travelers auto book is fixable, analysts say

Iulia Ciutina 27 January 2017

Travelers' personal auto book can recover from the issues flagged in its fourth quarter results, analysts said after meeting with the US insurer's management on Wednesday (25 January).

Click to enlarge However, they did note that the company's timeline on remediating the book might be too optimistic, with trends set to get worse before they get better.

"We did not receive significant comfort that auto insurance losses won't deteriorate further, although ultimately we think the issue is fixable," JP Morgan...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership