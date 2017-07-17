Recent news:

TransRe promotes Rhodes to business development head

Fiona Robertson 17 July 2017

TransRe has promoted Kyle Rhodes to the new role of global head of business development as the firm seeks to build more strategic alliances with targeted customers and brokers.

In the new role, Rhodes will offer TransRe clients assistance in accessing third party capital.

This follows TransRe agreeing a deal with Gen Re last year that involves it underwriting P&C treaty reinsurance for the Berkshire Hathaway insurance subsidiary.

Rhodes has worked with the reinsurer for 11 years in a number...

