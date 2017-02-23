Recent news:

TransRe binds $150mn for GenRe in broker market tie-up

David Bull 23 February 2017

TransRe has bound over $150mn of projected premiums for Gen Re under the exclusive broker market underwriting relationship the reinsurers entered into at the start of August 2016.

The disclosure was made by Weston Hicks, president of TransRe parent Alleghany, in his annual letter to shareholders released late today in New York.

Under the deal, TransRe manages Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Gen Re's broker market treaty business in the US and Canada for five years.

Hicks said that signing up to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership