Recent news:

Trace Isys appoints new CEO

Bernard Goyder 1 June 2017

InsurTech firm Trace Isys has named Simon Howden as its CEO, the company said today.

Howden replaces Julian Mancell Smith, who has been Trace's managing director for nine years.

Mancell Smith will continue to work at Trace and serve on the board of directors.

Howden joined Trace in 2000, becoming a director in 2014. Prior to this, he worked in software development in the life assurance, health and retail sector.

He said in a statement that he planned to increase...

