Towergate unveils London specialty MGA platform

Bernard Goyder 1 August 2017

Towergate Underwriting has launched a London market specialty MGA platform and selected political violence as its entry market.

The underwriting arm of the UK broker Towergate said today it had created Geo Specialty - a London market delegated authority underwriting business backed by Lloyd's syndicates.

AmTrust is understood to be among the Lloyd's carriers providing paper to the Towergate underwriters.

The first market to go live on the platform is political violence, with others following throughout the year.

The political...

