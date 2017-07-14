Recent news:

Towergate owner rebrands as Ardonagh

Bernard Goyder 14 July 2017

The private equity-backed owner of Towergate has rebranded itself after a corporate restructuring that brought together a clutch of insurance businesses under a single corporate entity.

KIRS, the holding company which also houses brokers Autonet, Chase Templeton, Ryan Direct Group, and Price Forbes, has become The Ardonagh Group, the company said today.

Ardonagh CEO David Ross said: "Ardonagh is a combination of the Celtic words for 'on high' and 'warrior'.

"Finding a unique company name is no mean feat, but...

