9 June 2017

Towergate leverages sister companies to secure re-fi

Charlie Thomas 9 June 2017

Towergate's holding company KIRS managed to price around £800mn ($1.02bn) of debt on Tuesday through the sale of two six-year notes, but the firm was forced to accept higher yields and structural tweaks to get the issuance away following investor pushback.

KIRS is seeking to leverage the cash-generative companies that sit alongside Towergate under the newly formed holding company to repay £500mn of debt put in place during the broker's restructuring. This Towergate debt was trading at 75 pence in...

