Towergate and Price Forbes owners in $1bn debt raising

Bernard Goyder 25 May 2017

The new holding company of insurance brokers Towergate, Price Forbes, Ryan Direct Group, Chase Templeton and Autonet is tapping the corporate bond market for £800mn ($1.04bn).

The holding company that will raise the debt is called KIRS Group, which is backed by private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners.

In a statement today KIRS said it had also committed to enter a super-senior £90mn revolving credit facility.



It said it would use funds raised to refinance debt,...

