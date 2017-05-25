Towergate and Price Forbes owners in $1bn debt raising

The new holding company of insurance brokers Towergate, Price Forbes, Ryan Direct Group, Chase Templeton and Autonet is tapping the corporate bond market for £800mn ($1.04bn).
The holding company that will raise the debt is called KIRS Group, which is backed by private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners.
In a statement today KIRS said it had also committed to enter a
super-senior £90mn revolving credit facility.
It said it would use funds raised to refinance debt,...
