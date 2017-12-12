Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Towergate adds to London Geo Specialty MGA platform

John Hewitt Jones 12 December 2017

Ardonagh-backed insurer Towergate Underwriting has added a new London markets team to its Geo Specialty business.

The insurer has launched a contractors, plant and machinery operation led by construction and liability underwriter Christopher Thomas.

Thomas steps into the role from an underwriting management position at Contego Underwriting, prior to which he worked at Woodbrook Underwriting and XL Catlin.

The new business segment follows the insurer's move into political violence in August. That team is led by Marcus Meredith. Geo Specialty...

