21 February 2017

Tornadoes blast San Antonio leaving $102mn in losses

Ted Bunker 21 February 2017

At least four tornadoes ripped through sections of San Antonio, the second-largest city in Texas by population, over the past weekend. Together with rain and hail that swept a 350-mile arc through the state, insurers are expecting losses to reach some $120mn.

At least 100 homes and other structures were damaged or destroyed in San Antonio late Sunday, where Mayor Ivy Taylor declared a disaster after the storms, which also left parts of the city flooded Monday morning.

Golf-ball sized...

