Recent news:

Tom and PwC create blockchain payment prototype

Matthew Neill 2 March 2017

The London market Target Operating Model (Tom) and PwC have launched a blockchain prototype aimed at demonstrating the technology's use in improving payment processes.

The proof of concept was run over a six-week period and focused on the interactions between London market parties involved in a claims process, including third party administrators, claims approvers and brokers.

Smart contracts were used as part of the trial, which PwC said resulted in reduced administrative costs and burdens as well as faster approval,...

