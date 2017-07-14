Recent news:

Tokio Millennium Re hires Lloyds Secrett

Laura Board 14 July 2017

Lloyd's interim head of underwriting performance Brian Secrett is to leave the Corporation to join Tokio Millennium Re in the new role of chief underwriting officer.

Secrett will be based in London and take up the post at Tokio Millennium Re on 1 October. He will also join the reinsurer's executive committee.

Tokio Millennium Re said the position "further strengthens TMR's focus on analytics to better serve TMR's customers and achieve superior underwriting results".

Secrett joined Lloyd's from PartnerRe in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership