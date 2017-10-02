Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Tokio Marines HCC plans to buy AIG medical business

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Tokio Marine's US specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings plans to buy AIG's medical stop-loss business and will likely pay more than 30bn yen ($266mn) to close the deal.

The commercial product is designed for businesses with self-funded health insurance plans and provides a limit on loss claims above a certain level.

Tokio Marine's premiums from such products rose 4 percent to about $1bn last year, news service Nikkei said at 2 am Tuesday in Tokyo. Sources confirmed the accuracy of...

