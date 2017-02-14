Recent news:

Tokio Marine international profit surges on HCC expansion

Catrin Shi 14 February 2017

Specialty insurance growth at Tokio Marine HCC contributed to a 22 percent increase in nine-month non-life international profits at parent company Tokio Marine, according to company filings.

The international segment overall - which comprises reinsurance, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East and South and Central America - reported non-life profit of 117.0bn yen ($1bn) for the period.

The North American business, which includes recently acquired Tokio Marine HCC, reported a profit of 88.8bn yen for the period, up by...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership