Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Search archive

Tokio Marine confirms HCCs AIG medical acquisition

Marcus Alcock 3 October 2017

US specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings has confirmed plans to buy AIG's $350mn gross written premium (GWP) medical stop-loss business.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close on 15 October, were not disclosed, but HCC is likely to pay more than 30bn yen ($266mn).

In a statement, HCC parent Tokio Marine said: "TMHCC's medical stop-loss has maintained consistent profitability for many years. Due to medical stop-loss' low correlation to TMHCC's other business lines, TMHCC and our entire group...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π