Tokio Marine confirms HCCs AIG medical acquisition

Marcus Alcock 3 October 2017

US specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings has confirmed plans to buy AIG's $350mn gross written premium (GWP) medical stop-loss business.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close on 15 October, were not disclosed, but HCC is likely to pay more than 30bn yen ($266mn).

In a statement, HCC parent Tokio Marine said: "TMHCC's medical stop-loss has maintained consistent profitability for many years. Due to medical stop-loss' low correlation to TMHCC's other business lines, TMHCC and our entire group...

