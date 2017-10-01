Recent news:

Tokio Marine Asia CEO Lee resigns

Laura Board 29 September 2017

Tokio Marine Holdings said the CEO of its Singapore-based Asian unit has resigned.

In a two-line statement it said Arthur Lee, CEO of Tokio Marine Asia Pte Ltd., stands down tomorrow.

Lee's LinkedIn profile shows he has held the CEO job since June 2011.

He previously spent 13 years at Asian General Holdings, most recently as managing director.

Tokio Marine Asia is 100 percent-owned by Tokio Marine Holdings, and itself owns regional subsidiaries with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership