17 February 2017

TMK syndicates meet 2014 YoA forecasts

Matthew Neill 16 February 2017

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK)'s flagship Lloyd's Syndicate 510 has posted a profit of £167.0mn ($208.9mn) for the now closed 2014 year of account (YoA).

In the carrier's latest set of Lloyd's syndicate results and forecasts, released this morning, it reported a positive result of 15.7 percent of Syndicate 510's £1.06bn capacity - in line with previous forecasts of between 11.2 percent and 16.2 percent.

Results for syndicates 557 and 308 came in at the top end of forecasts, as they...

