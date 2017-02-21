Recent news:

Title insurers ride US mortgage demand to 2016 gains

Ted Bunker 21 February 2017

Property title insurers had a good year in 2016, with the four largest carriers reporting an aggregate operating profit margin of 11 percent, according to Fitch Ratings.

Summing up 2016 results for the four largest carriers, Fidelity National Financial, First American Financial, Old Republic International and Stewart Information Services, Fitch said they collectively posted a 20 percent gain in profits on a 7 percent rise in revenue.

Title insurance, routinely required by US mortgage lenders, protects the loan holder from...

