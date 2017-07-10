Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

10 July 2017

Search archive

TigerRisk joins R3 blockchain development start-up

Ted Bunker 10 July 2017

TigerRisk Partners has joined the R3 start-up developing blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) for use in transaction processing, becoming the first broker-adviser to join the partnership.

TigerRisk said R3 and Acord, the industry standards and research organisation, were developing a dedicated insurance portal for the system, which would "house continuously updated information on process efficiency" designed to improve claims handling and data management.

"We believe that DLT/blockchain technology will bring significant efficiencies to our industry, said Jayant Khadilar, global...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π