TigerRisk joins R3 blockchain development start-up

Ted Bunker 10 July 2017

TigerRisk Partners has joined the R3 start-up developing blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) for use in transaction processing, becoming the first broker-adviser to join the partnership.

TigerRisk said R3 and Acord, the industry standards and research organisation, were developing a dedicated insurance portal for the system, which would "house continuously updated information on process efficiency" designed to improve claims handling and data management.

"We believe that DLT/blockchain technology will bring significant efficiencies to our industry, said Jayant Khadilar, global...

