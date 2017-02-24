Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 February 2017

Search archive

Three Indian carriers could be merged pre-IPO: report

Catrin Shi 24 February 2017

Three state-owned Indian non-life insurers may be merged to create a stronger company which would fetch a higher valuation in an IPO, according to India's Economic Times.

Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance have a combined market share of 34 percent and together write direct premiums of over 33,000 crore rupees ($4.9bn).

The three firms were among five state-owned carriers to be granted in-principle approval from the Indian government to go public.

A senior finance ministry official told...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π