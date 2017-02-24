Recent news:

Three Indian carriers could be merged pre-IPO: report

Catrin Shi 24 February 2017

Three state-owned Indian non-life insurers may be merged to create a stronger company which would fetch a higher valuation in an IPO, according to India's Economic Times.

Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance have a combined market share of 34 percent and together write direct premiums of over 33,000 crore rupees ($4.9bn).

The three firms were among five state-owned carriers to be granted in-principle approval from the Indian government to go public.



A senior finance ministry official told...

