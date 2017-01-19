Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

Three earthquakes strike central Italy

Matthew Neill 18 January 2017

Three earthquakes hit central Italy this morning as the Amatrice region suffered its fourth event in six months.

The first quake occurred around 10.30am local time in Amatrice with a magnitude of 5.4 at a depth of six miles, followed one hour later by a magnitude 5.7 tremor in the same area, according to news reports.

The final 5.3 magnitude quake struck 10 minutes later.

Tremors were felt some 60 miles south in Rome, and the authorities ordered the evacuation...

