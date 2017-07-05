Recent news:

Three bidders shortlisted in Generali Dutch arm sale: report

Charlie Thomas 5 July 2017

Generali has selected Vivat, ASR and Reinsurance Group of America to proceed to the next round in the auction for its Netherlands operation, according to reports.

Italian newspaper Milano Finanza broke the news yesterday, adding that binding offers were expected to be delivered next month.

Generali hired BNP Paribas to run the process in March this year, as the Italian insurance giant seeks to streamline its operations.

The carrier also reportedly put three of its Latin American subsidiaries up for...

