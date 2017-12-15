Recent news:

Thomas fire to blaze until 7 January

Catrin Shi 15 December 2017

The Thomas fire in California has now grown to 249,500 acres and is now the fourth largest in recorded state history, according to state fire authority CalFire.

The blaze was 35 percent contained as of Thursday evening local time, but high winds and dry conditions continue to hamper progress. Weather forecasters also predict stronger Santa Ana winds and sundowner winds over Santa Barbara County on Friday.

Fire officials said they did not expect to reach full containment of the blaze...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership